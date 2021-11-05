MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

"Guts of steel": Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Virat Kohli. See his response

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”, are one of the most closely-tracked celebrity couples in India.

Shylaja Varma
November 05, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Anushka Sharma posted this photo in her birthday wish for Virat Kohli (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma posted this photo in her birthday wish for Virat Kohli (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by anushkasharma)


Actor Anushka Sharma had a heartwarming message for husband Virat Kohli on his birthday. The cricket icon turns 33 today.

She praised the Indian cricket captain in a post that had a photo of the couple hugging.

“Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can,” she said.

Kohli soon responded to his wife’s birthday wish, dropping a comment on her post. “You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you,” he wrote.

Close

Related stories

This is his first birthday after becoming a father. The couple welcomed their daughter on January 11.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy in 2017.  In one of the most-awaited weddings in tinsel town, the power couiple was married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actor, endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”, are one of the most closely-tracked celebrity couples in India.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken note of media reports of threat given to Kohli’s family. It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli's nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team's defeat in the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the women’s body said.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Anushka Sharma #cricket #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 5, 2021 12:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.