"Guts of steel": Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Virat Kohli. See his response

Anushka Sharma posted this photo in her birthday wish for Virat Kohli (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by anushkasharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma had a heartwarming message for husband Virat Kohli on his birthday. The cricket icon turns 33 today.

She praised the Indian cricket captain in a post that had a photo of the couple hugging.

“Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can,” she said.

Kohli soon responded to his wife’s birthday wish, dropping a comment on her post. “You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you,” he wrote.

This is his first birthday after becoming a father. The couple welcomed their daughter on January 11.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy in 2017. In one of the most-awaited weddings in tinsel town, the power couiple was married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actor, endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”, are one of the most closely-tracked celebrity couples in India.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken note of media reports of threat given to Kohli’s family. It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli's nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team's defeat in the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the women’s body said.