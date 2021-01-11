MARKET NEWS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma become parents to baby girl

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have now become parents to a baby girl.

Anushka Sharma gave birth at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. "We are thrilled to share with you the news that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," the India captain said on Twitter.

He also said both Anushka and the baby are in good health and requested for privacy during this time.

News surrounding the Anushka's pregnancy first came in August last year, with both Virat and Anushka taking to their social media handles to reveal the news.

In fact, news about their pregnancy also emerged as one of the most liked tweets by Indians last year.

Ending months of speculation, the couple had tied the knot in Italy in 2017.  In one of the most-awaited weddings in tinsel town, the two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.

 
TAGS: #Anushka Sharma #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Virat Kohli
first published: Jan 11, 2021 04:23 pm

