A Year in Tweets: PM Modi most retweeted in politics; Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Ratan Tata make the cut

Take a look at some of the golden Tweets of 2020 that emerged as the most Retweeted, Liked, and Quoted Tweets on the service, according to this Twitter blogpost.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 02:56 PM IST
Source: reuters

Source: reuters


As the year 2020 comes to a grinding halt, it's time to reflect. For many Indians, the micro-blogging site Twitter was a space to stay informed, connected, and entertained while talking about their passions, re-discover interests, and have diverse conversations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged the most retweeted tweet in politics this year, while Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan got the most quoted tweeted.

Take a look at some of the golden Tweets of 2020 that emerged as the most Retweeted, Liked, and Quoted Tweets on the service, according to this Twitter blogpost.

The most retweeted tweet

This selfie that south Indian movie star Vijay shared with his fans:

Related stories

 

It was taken in Neyvali and was widely shared by fans on the medium.

Most retweeted tweet in politics:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweets about lighting a lamp of hope and good health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

During the 9 PM-9 Mins' public address, the PM requested Indians across the country to light lamps from the safety of their homes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other. This then became one of the most retweeted tweets by a politician, the post said.

Most retweeted tweet in business:

Former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata tweeted about pledging support to communities affected most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative taken by Tata was widely appreciated and served as a reminder to every Indian to stay united in the fight against COVID-19. 

Most retweeted tweet in sports:

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni appreciated efforts made by PM Modi in a letter.

In the letter, the sports icon thanked PM Modi and appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India. This tweet garnered respect among sports fans making it the most retweeted tweet by an athlete.

Most liked tweet
Virat Kohli tweets about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amitabh Bacchan #PM Modi #trends #Twitter #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:56 pm

