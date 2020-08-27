Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first baby. The baby is due in January 2021. Announcing the news on Twitter, Kohli said, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."



And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020



And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Sharma, too, shared the news on her Instagram, as well as Twitter handle.

While Sharma was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Kohli is preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ending months of speculation, the couple had tied the knot in Italy in 2017. Kohli and Sharma later dated for 4 years before tying the knot.

In one of the most-awaited weddings in tinsel town, the two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," Sharma and Kohli said on Twitter, posting pictures of the wedding ceremony. The duo currently resides in Worli, Mumbai.

