Uorfi Javed wants to buy a house in Mumbai. ‘Going to create my own safe space'

Uorfi Javed also opened up about her struggle to rent a home in Mumbai. (Image credit: @ urf7i/Instagram)

“Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried committing suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi."

Uorfi Javed was 17 when she ran away from Lucknow to Delhi to pursue her dreams. The actor and Instagram influencer, known for her bold and creative sartorial choices now, says she was physically abused as a teenager by her father. It has been 10 years since she spoke to him. "Papa was abusive. He once beat me till I was unconscious," Uorfi Javed told Humans of Bombay. Soon after she left home, her father abandoned the family.

And it was Uorfi Javed's lack of a safe home while growing up that made her want to buy a house for herself. "I wasn't raised in a safe one, so I am going to create my own safe space," she said, adding that running away from home was the best decision of her life.



First, however, the 25-year-old said, tried renting a bigger place than the 1BHK she currently lives in, but it came with a lot of struggle. "First, the housing society people act like they are your parents. They impose so many restrictions. Also, I am single, which makes getting a house all the more difficult. Hindu house owners have a problem with me but so do Muslim owners. They'd say 'She is going to wear clothes like this. This is unacceptable for Muslims'," Uorfi Javed told Humans of Bombay.

Fed up with the struggle, she decided to buy herself a house. "I decided that I'll save for a few months and just buy a house. I don't want a 3-BHK. I want to directly buy a duplex. I need my 8BHK of which 2 rooms are going to be turned into wardrobes -- one each for my clothes and shoes -- and I'll think later what to do with the rest of the rooms."

Currently, the actor said that although her financial situation is stable, she wants more. One of her recent buys was a Jeep Meridian whose prices start from Rs 30 lakh, and the actor is also looking forward to buying a Rolls Royce.

"I like money. The more I started getting it, the more I wanted," Uorfi Javed said.