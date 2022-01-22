'Sending love. Mubarak': Wishes pour in for new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas got married in India in 2018. (Image posted on Facebook by Priyanka Chopra)

Congratulatory messages poured in for actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas after they announced that they had welcomed their first child together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the announcement on their Instagram profiles on January 21. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate ,” they said. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick Jonas’ brothers, singers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, responded to the announcement with heart emoticons. Chopra received wishes from her celebrity friends in India and the United States.

“Sending love. Mubarak,” film director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj said.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink wrote: “Congratulations to you and Nick”.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta Bhupathi and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also congratulated the couple.

Canadian comedian and actor Lily Singh said she could not wait to cuddle the child.

Actor Kal Penn said: “Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!”

Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga described the couple’s announcement as “the best news".

“This is sooo special… big big congratulations,” she said.

Chopra, who has acted in more than 60 movies in India, gained international fame after starring in the 2015 American thriller series Quantico. She also did the movie Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

The actor has won several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, which is India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. She has also been part of Time magazine’ list of 100 most influential people in the world and Forbes’ "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list.

Meanwhile, Jonas is known for hit songs like “Jealous”, “Close” and “Chains”. He is also the co-founder of record label Safehouse Records. He has released albums like Happiness Begins and Spaceman along with his brothers

Chopra and Jonas got married in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.