MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy: 'We are overjoyed'

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas got married in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 01:30 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.


Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy, they announced separately on their Instagram pages, seeking privacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, said in a statement on Friday.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Congratulations started pouring in moments after they broke the news on social media. Comedian Lily Singh, former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta, Indian-origin actor Kal Penn and actor Neha Dhupia were among those who dropped congratulatory messages on Chopra's Instagram post.

"Aye! Can’t wait to cuddle them," Lily Singh wrote.

Close

Related stories

"Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit," Kal Penn offered.

The high-profile celebrity couple got married in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers band, proposed to her in July 2018, a day after her birthday in Greek island of Crete.

Chopra and Jonas rang in the New Year on a yacht with friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Taking to Instagram, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor posted photos which revealed that the couple celebrated the New Year on a yacht with friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Although Chopra did not reveal the details of the destination, she did write "Heaven" as the location for her pictures.

"So grateful for family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla (sic)," she wrote while her husband reacted to this post with a heart emoticon.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra #surrogacy
first published: Jan 22, 2022 12:30 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.