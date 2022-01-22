Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy: 'We are overjoyed'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.

Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy, they announced separately on their Instagram pages, seeking privacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Priyanka Chopra , 39, and Nick Jonas , 29, said in a statement on Friday.

Congratulations started pouring in moments after they broke the news on social media. Comedian Lily Singh, former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta, Indian-origin actor Kal Penn and actor Neha Dhupia were among those who dropped congratulatory messages on Chopra's Instagram post.

"Aye! Can’t wait to cuddle them," Lily Singh wrote.

"Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit," Kal Penn offered.

The high-profile celebrity couple got married in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers band, proposed to her in July 2018, a day after her birthday in Greek island of Crete.

Chopra and Jonas rang in the New Year on a yacht with friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Taking to Instagram, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor posted photos which revealed that the couple celebrated the New Year on a yacht with friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Although Chopra did not reveal the details of the destination, she did write "Heaven" as the location for her pictures.

"So grateful for family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla (sic)," she wrote while her husband reacted to this post with a heart emoticon.