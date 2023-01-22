RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' co-singer Kaala Bhairava: ‘My biggest music idol always was and still is my father MM Keeravaani’

Kaala Bhairava (left). one of the singers of the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu', is its composer MM Keeravaani's son. (Photos: Twitter)

Earlier this month the Telugu song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Awards making RRR the first Indian film to win these international awards. Composed by MM Keeravaani with the original Telugu lyrics by Chandrabose, the song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, Bhairava talks about the making of the rip-rouser song, his legendary father MM Keeravaani, growing up with his famous director-uncle SS Rajamouli, how international awards mean a lot for the industry, and his love for all genres and more. Edited excerpts:

I was in the US when the awards were announced but I wasn’t at the Golden Globes event, so, as soon as we heard the announcement, I was very overwhelmed and overjoyed. It was such an exciting moment. I immediately messaged Chandrabose Garu, then the programmers who worked on the music G Jeevan Babu, Siddharth S and my co-singer Rahul Sipligunj. I messaged all of them and shared our happiness with them.

I believe it is an amazing thing, not because of the award by itself, but because of the international recognition that comes along with it. International awards are always a great thing, not just for the Indian industry but for all the industries across the world. The ultimate goal for any artiste is to work towards making their work reach as many people and places as possible. So, yes, this is a wonderful thing for everyone in the entertainment industry.

It was simple. We (Rahul and me) were instructed to render the song with an uninhibited attitude and maintain the kind of energy the song and the situation demanded.

Haha, no! We never imagined. In the process of music and song production, we never invest much thought into how the song would do or fare after it’s released. We focus mostly on how well the song is complementing the movie and the emotions involved in the story. One interesting fact about the song is that the complete music production work of the song, from the scratch composition to the final master, took a period of two-and-a-half years. We kept improvising and improving it at every step of the way.

It was definitely a childhood with a lot of cinematic influences. Watching movies and listening to music were an everyday thing for us.

My biggest inspiration and idol in music always was and still is Naanna (my father) and I have learnt music from him. Being a part of my Naanna’s recording sessions and his composing team for a long time now has been great. That is where I have learnt most of my music. Apart from that I have also learnt traditional Carnatic vocal for a few years from my guru. I was in Class VIII in school when I sang for my father so my introduction to the recording studio was early.

That is something I really enjoy doing. When I have to sing for another composer, I try to get out of my natural rhythm and zone and explore different styles and modulations which might complement that particular composition.

I don’t like or dislike a particular genre of song when it comes to singing. I enjoy singing all kinds of songs, if the composition is genuinely good and interesting.

Yes, that’s true. Playback singing was relatively more tough and more demanding back then. No one can argue with that. If there was a small mistake they would have to redo the entire song once more from the beginning.

The answer to this can’t be a straight Yes or a No. It all comes down to the individual choice and tastes of the composer. It’s more of a creative call.

Social-media platforms play a very powerful role in popularising songs. Not just songs but all kinds of media. If used to an advantage, social media is indeed the most effective tool for the industry.

Good question. My answer is 'Not at all!' When a song (which I have sung originally) is being widely used for cover versions and remixes, I’ll only admire the composer of that song for his success in creating a song that has become so popular!