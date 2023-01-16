Critics' Choice Awards 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Best Song

Critics Choice Awards 2023: "RRR"'s "Naatu Naatu" was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Less than a week after it won the Golden Globes, "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR" won the Best Song at Critics Choice Award 2023. "RRR" won the prize for Best Foreign Language Film.

"RRR" received five nominations for Critics' Choice Awards -- best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for "Naatu Naatu", and best visual effects.

"Naatu Naatu", the irrepressible, fun number from the blockbuster, was composed by MM Keeravani. At the Golden Globes, it beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It was for the first time that an Indian production won the coveted award.

"RRR" is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Alia Bhatt.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

"Naatu Naatu" also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month. The movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for 'film not in English language' category.