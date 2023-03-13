Oscars 2023 LIVE updates: ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘All Quiet’ compete for Best Picture honour

The 95th Academy Awards will begin in Los Angeles at 5:30 am and all eyes are on the contenders for Hollywood’s most prestigious honours. Sci-fi adventure film Everything Everywhere All At Once is the heaviest contender this year, with 11 Oscar nominations, including acting nods for a largely Asian cast. Lead actress Michelle Yeoh could make history at Oscars 2023 as the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award. She is competing against Cate Blanchett (Tar)

and Michelle Williams (The Fablemans). In the Best Actor category, all performers are first time nominees. Will it be Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) or Colin Farell (The Banshees of Inisherin)? The wait will be over soon. Meanwhile, the Best Picture Oscar is being largely seen as a race between Everything Everywhere and the German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. For Indian audiences, there is a lot to watch for. Three of our films – RRR's "Naatu Naatu", The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes—are nominated for the Academy Awards this year. Also, Indian actorwill be among the A-list of Oscar presenters this year. So don’t miss any updates on the Oscar awards.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Oscars 2023: