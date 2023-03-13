English
    Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone misidentified in photos as Brazilian model Camila Alves

    Oscars 2023 presenter Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown and a yellow diamond necklace from Cartier.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

    Indian actor Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance at the Oscar Awards 2023, becoming only the third from the country to be named a presenter.

    She is globally known as the face of Louis Vuitton but was still misidentified as Brazilian model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey.

    On Twitter, users shared screenshot of the Getty Images feed, which confused the Indian actor with Alves.


     

    "Big sigh," one Indian user wrote, expressing their exasperation.

    Another wrote: "Deepika's actually quite famous in her own right  -- 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career."

    For her Academy Awards appearance, Padukone wore a black custom Louis Vuitton gown and a yellow diamond necklace from Cartier.

    At the event, which is still underway, she introduced the performers of Naatu Naatu -- the Oscar-nominated song from Telugu film RRR. 

    first published: Mar 13, 2023 08:38 am