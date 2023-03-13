Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Best Picture

Oscars 2023: A scene from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once, a wacky sci-fi film featuring multiple universes, sex toys, and hot dog fingers, on Monday won the Oscar for best picture.

The film -- which leads the overall nominations count at 11 -- follows a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner locked in battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain who happens to also be her own daughter.

Michelle Yeoh's heroine Evelyn must harness the power of her alter egos living in parallel universes, which feature hot dogs as human fingers, talking rocks, and giant dildos used as weapons.

Other contenders for Best Picture were All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Tar, and Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has dominated nearly every awards show in Hollywood, with its charismatic, predominantly Asian stars becoming the feel-good story of the season. But, it has also received some backlash which one of the film's directors Daniel Kwan opened up about recently while commemorating the film's first anniversary.

“The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow,” Kwan tweeted, “especially if we don’t pick up any awards that you might have felt we deserved.”



It has been exactly one year since our film premiered at SXSW. I tried (and failed) to sum up all of my feelings in a far too sincere instagram post you can go and find if you're curious (or bored). pic.twitter.com/8yyWAVgXip

— Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

He added, “I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf.”

