Robert Pattinson's dark turn in 'The Batman' leaves Twitter stunned

"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by warnerbrosindia)

'The Batman' is here. And it has taken the world by storm. As Twilight heart-throb Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of the comic book great, Twitter has some strong observations.

Directed by Matt Reeves, Pattinson's brooding superhero in 'The Batman' has left critics thoroughly impressed. With at 8.7 score on IMDB already, The Batman is drawing audiences to theatres in flocks.

British great Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s butler-adviser-friend in this 3-hour long movie. Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon – Batman’s trusted man in the Gotham police department.



The more I think about The Batman, the more I love it. pic.twitter.com/nxkTEmr4SY

— The Moonlight Warrior (@BlackMajikMan90) March 4, 2022



met all the expectations cinematography,storyline, scores, performance everything was just brilliant !! robert pattinson might actually be my fav batman,really loved his emo/antisocial character batman #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/hjAcYxUaAi

— . (@dsotmm) March 5, 2022



Just finished watching the Batman. That was such a solid film. For 3 hour film, it was engaging from beginning to end. And this is best portrayal of Riddler I've seen! pic.twitter.com/9FXMk885oq

— ManWukong (@ManWukong) March 5, 2022



Me 3 seconds into the start of the batman pic.twitter.com/6o3RQZ4ID6

— anand (@ARavindranJr) March 5, 2022



We really got the best Spider-Man film and the best Batman film back to back, didn’t we? pic.twitter.com/z9hchiKoMC

— Logan (new animation in pinned) (@DiamondSpiderP) March 5, 2022



#TheBatmanMovie

The Batman is a magnificent film that takes the iconic character to the darkest, most violent and realistic world we’ve seen for him on the big screen, is a very dark crime drama,not a traditional family friendly superhero movie.

The Batman is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/uojjKPGImM — The Cinemates (@the_cinemates) March 5, 2022



The Batman might be my favorite live action CBM rn. This is the most grounded take I've seen so far of the character and I absolutely adored it.

Raw, emotional story telling accentuated through its unparalleled cinematography and score. Emo bat my beloved. pic.twitter.com/Nhoz6kJQf4 — Hi. (@HelloTheHi) March 5, 2022