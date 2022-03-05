English
    Robert Pattinson's dark turn in 'The Batman' leaves Twitter stunned

    Directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's brooding superhero in 'The Batman' has left critics thoroughly impressed.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

    "The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by warnerbrosindia)


    'The Batman' is here. And it has taken the world by storm. As Twilight heart-throb Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of the comic book great, Twitter has some strong observations.

    Directed by Matt Reeves, Pattinson's brooding superhero in 'The Batman' has left critics thoroughly impressed. With at 8.7 score on IMDB already, The Batman is drawing audiences to theatres in flocks.

    British great Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s butler-adviser-friend in this 3-hour long movie. Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon – Batman’s trusted man in the Gotham police department.

    Here’s how Twitter reacted to the new Batman movie:







    The Batman also stars Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Barry Keoghan and Peter Sarsgaard in key roles.
