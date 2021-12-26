Rihanna shares throwback photo from Christmas in 1980s

Photo shared by pop star Rihanna on Twitter.

Pop queen Rihanna took to Instagram on Christmas to post a photo of herself in an orange t-shirt and pants from the 1980s with Santa Claus. While she did not share details of the photo, friends and fans were quick to wish her a Merry Christmas.

The pop star was in news recently after her wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Germany and fans noticed that it hardly bore any resemblance to her. The effigy store faced criticism online after photos of the figure went viral.

Rihanna's wax figure unveiled on Christmas.

Madame Tussauds first unveiled Rihanna’s wax figure back in 2011, and it sported her then-go-to short red hair. But the museum updates its figures from time to time and, in keeping with the holiday spirit, it gave the superstar a Christmas makeover. "Faux Rihanna — who, first of all, does not look Black — sports a skimpy Santa suit and pearls with some truly terrible bangs. Her facial features are also completely different — again, this is not a Black woman. At least they got the tattoos right," a report stated.

Read more: Rihanna is officially a billionaire, reports Forbes

The famed wax museum franchise Madame Tussauds is no stranger to controversy, from the badly botched Beyoncé, through the Michael Jackson dispute, to the figure of Donald Trump, but Rihanna fans were not likely to let go of this easily.

" Madame Tussaud's Rihanna wax figure looks like a white person with a nose that got sunburned but is on the road to recovery," said Bob B on Twitter. "I don’t know who that is, but it ain’t Rihanna…" said Frank Griffith Jr.

Read more: Rihanna declared national hero of Barbados as island becomes republic

Some suggested that the wax statue was equivalent to a hate crime and demanded it be melted off. "“That wax figure of Rihanna is a hate crime,” tweeted user @_BeeEv. "I’m so sick of seeing that ugly Rihanna wax figure… somebody go turn the heat up at Madame Tussaud’s right quick," commented Zeldin.



Um... melt the wax and try again. pic.twitter.com/91FsnpjHEA

— lauren | 04lauren06 (@ctrlbadussylips) December 15, 2021