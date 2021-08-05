Rihanna is officially a billionaire, reports Forbes

The singer of “Umbrella” and “Love the Way You Lie” ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said.

Popstar-turned-beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes reported on August 4. Her net worth is now an estimated $1.7 billion about four years after launching her successful beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50 percent stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported. This has made her the richest female musician in the world.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

The 33-year-old was born in Barbados and released her first studio album in 2005. She has since released seven more albums and won nine Grammys. She's known on Instagram, where she has 103 million followers.