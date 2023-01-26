Republic Day 2023: 5 evergreen patriotic songs for the day

Republic Day 2023: A still from AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 year to mark the day in 1950 when India declared itself as a sovereign republic characterised by the people’s government and adopted its own Constitution.

On this day, the sacrifices made by nationalists and the armed forces to protect the country are also celebrated. On that note, here are five evergreen patriotic songs to mark India's 74th Republic Day.

1.) 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo'



Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C Ramchandra, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song commemorates Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

2.) 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Sung by AR Rahman, the song was released on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence and is one of the most popular patriotic songs in the country. Rahman conceptualised the song to commemorate the fifty years of Independence.

3.) 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara'

The song, sung by multiple artistes, and accompanying video promoting national integration and unity in diversity, has been winning hearts across generations. The concept was developed in 1988 by Lok Seva Sanchar Parishad and promoted by Doordarshan and India's Ministry of Information.

4.) 'Vande Maataram'



Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song has been widely considered one of the most patriotic songs in Bollywood. It is considered a hymn to Mother India and a symbol of national pride.

5.) 'Kar Chale Hum Fida'