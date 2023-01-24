Republic Day 2023: Wishes to share with family and friends

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 year to mark the day in 1950 when India declared itself as a sovereign republic characterised by the people’s government and adopted its own Constitution.

This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. Ahead of the historic day, here are a few wishes and quotes to share with family and friends:

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Thousands sacrificed their lives so that we can live with freedom and dignity. On the 74th Republic Day, let's remember the martyrs as we promise to protect and celebrate our motherland. Happy Republic Day!

Moneycontrol News