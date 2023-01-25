Republic Day 2023: The many firsts at this year's parade in Delhi

‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year’s Republic Day parade.(Representative Image)

January 26 marks the 73rd Republic Day, celebrated annually to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950.

This year’s grand celebrations in New Delhi will mark many firsts starting with the venue.

This year, Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path, a ceremonial boulevard running from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, National War Memorial to National Stadium. It was renamed last year from Rajpath.

The women officers of the Indian Army will be leading missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade. Among them, lieutenant Chetana Sharma will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead a 144-member naval contingent at the parade. The naval tableau’s central theme is Nari Shakti. Women soldiers guarding the desert border with Pakistan will also be a part of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) camel contingent this year.

Read More

The newly-recruited Agniveers will also be a part of the parade for the first time.

The Narcotics Control Bureau will also showcase a tableau for the first time.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, keeping with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Some of the indigenously developed weapons include K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

The Made-in-India 105mm Indian Field Guns will replace the British-era 25-pounder guns for the first time this year for the 21-gun salute.

A military contingent from Egypt will also be part of the parade. The chief guest this year is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.