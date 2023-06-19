Rashmika Mandanna cheated of Rs 80 lakh by longtime manager: Report

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller 'Mission Majnu'.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her long-time manager. The manager, who has not been named, was associated with her since the beginning of her career and has been fired after the matter came to light, Pinkvilla reported. The actor, however, has been tight-lipped about the incident and is yet to release an official statement.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu, and is currently busy working on Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2.

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” a source was quoted as saying in the Pinkvilla report.

One of the possible reasons for Rashmika Mandanna to maintain silence over the incident could be her experience with trolls. The actor had earlier said that it breaks her heart to see false narratives being spread about her across the internet.

The 27-year-old actor, who became a national sensation with last year’s Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, wrote on Instagram: “It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I have not said."

“I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry,” she wrote.

Without detailing the incidents, Rashmika said she has been a “punching bag” for trolls since the beginning of her career. “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.” The actor added that she doesn’t expect to be loved by everyone but that doesn’t mean people “can spew negativity instead.”

