IPL 2023: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna to perform in Opening Ceremony

A new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a day away. Ahead of the opening match between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the spectators will get to witness an opening ceremony, where several big names have been confirmed to perform.

The Indian Premier League Twitter handle confirmed singer Arijit Singh and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will perform at the opening ceremony on Friday.



Join Tamannaah in the incredible TATA IPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023



Rashmika will be performing LIVE during the TATA IPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM

As per reports, other big names such as Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif are also expected to perform at the opening ceremony. Since 2019, this will be the first edition of the tournament that will be played in a home-and-away format.

