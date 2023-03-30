English
    IPL 2023: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna to perform in Opening Ceremony

    The Indian Premier League Twitter handle confirmed singer Arijit Singh and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will perform at the opening ceremony on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
    Ahead of the opening IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday, the spectators will be witness to an opening ceremony, where several big names have been confirmed to perform. (Representational Photo).

    A new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a day away. Ahead of the opening match between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the spectators will get to witness an opening ceremony, where several big names have been confirmed to perform.


    As per reports, other big names such as Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif are also expected to perform at the opening ceremony. Since 2019, this will be the first edition of the tournament that will be played in a home-and-away format.

