Tom Holland, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid at NMACC opening Day 2

The second day of the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) once again saw a galaxy of stars assemble to mark the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the field of arts.
Among those present for the occasion included Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.
The 26-year-old actor, who has starred in movies such as Captain America: Civil War and Spiderman: Homecoming, was seen wearing a black suit along with white shirt and a black bow-tie for the event.
Zendaya was seen wearing a blue sari while Gigi Hadid wore a white sari, a gold blouse, as well as golden earrings and a bunch of bangles.
Tom Holland arrives in style on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala in Mumbai!#TomHolland #Spiderman #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Mumbai #NMACC pic.twitter.com/OqdhwCOcqA
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2023
Zendaya looks like a sight to behold as she goes all desi on the red carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala Day 2! The Sipder-man actress can be seen wearing a saree by designer Rahul Mishra! #Zendaya #saree #Spiderman #RahulMishra #NMACC #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/ywax7Zj3ku
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2023
Gigi Hadid arrives all decked up in a white-golden saree by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, along with gold jewelry on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai!#TheGreatIndianMusical #GigiHadid #NMACC #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/INgDxoFv4L
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha hugs Nita Ambani as she arrives on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening event in Mumbai. WATCH.#Rekha #NMACC #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Mumbai #NMACCDay2 #AmbaniFamily #Bollywood #celebrity #fashion pic.twitter.com/7p9yo3Pwj2
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2023
The opening day of the NMAAC unveiling saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and other big celebrities grace the occasion.
Also Read: NMACC is an ode to our nation, our humble dedication to New India, says Nita Ambani
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.