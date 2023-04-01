NMACC is an ode to our nation, our humble dedication to New India, says Nita Ambani

Nita Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani's dream project – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) – was launched on March 31 with much flair and pomp in the presence of the who’s who of the world.

Located inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, NMACC is the first of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in India that aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. The grandiose structure has been dubbed the Ambanis’ “humble dedication to New India” by Nita Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Nita Ambani said, “My heart is full, I’m at a loss for words. Mukesh and I had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best in the world. Hopefully, today is the reality.”

She said, “The time has come to mark a new beginning for our longstanding commitment to art and culture. With immense joy, I am delighted to present to you the realization of a life-long dream – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The NMACC is a space that hopes to bind the community through the common thread of the arts. It is a tribute to India’s glorious legacy, traditions, and heritage.”

“For the last few years, my daughter Isha and I along with our team have immersed ourselves in this dream project. The NMACC is envisioned as a platform to spotlight Indian arts and culture at its best, both for the audience and the artists. A truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, for dreamers and creators, for one and all. With world-class infrastructure and robust programming, our aim is to make the arts accessible to everyone. An ode to our nation, the NMACC is our commitment to preserving and promoting Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world.”

Addressing the audience, she said: “On behalf of our Cultural Centre, and the entire team of Civilization to Nation, a heartfelt thank you for being our first and most spectacular audience! It has been a huge pleasure and an honour to present this musical chronicle of India. As they say, India is where it all started.”

“Our culture has not just survived, but thrived, over thousands of years. We are one of the oldest living civilizations of the world. Also, the most diverse. And at the same time, we have one of the world’s youngest populations. Today, we are in the Amrit Kaal of Modern India.”

“Culture weaves the threads of mutual understanding, tolerance and respect that knit communities and countries together. Culture brings hope and happiness to humanity. Therefore, as an artist, I hope this centre becomes a space that celebrates the arts, the artists, and the audience. A space where our people can feel proud of their heritage.”

Echoing her mother’s thoughts, Isha Ambani said the NMACC is “a home to art and culture in all its forms -- From the visual arts to the performing arts; from musical fountains to musical theatricals; from costume to canvas; from fashion to food; and from conventions to celebrations”.

She added: “Named after my mother, the NMACC is a tribute to her lifelong devotion to the arts. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is the embodiment of her vision. At this Centre, we hope to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to our home, India.”