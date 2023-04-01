English
    Anand Mahindra attends launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

    The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch ceremony was attended by Anand Mahindra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Gigi Hadid and many more.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra with wife Anuradha Mahindra at the launch of NMACC

    Some of the biggest names in business and entertainment came together on Friday night for the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Located in the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the NMACC is a multi-disciplinary cultural space – the first of its kind in India – which provides a platform to promote and celebrate music, dance, drama, literature, folklore and arts. Its launch was attended by the likes of industrialist Anand Mahindra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, and Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra (accompanied by husband Nick Jonas), Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

    The Ambani family came together for the launch of NMACC. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani with fiancée Radhika Merchant were photographed at the launch. Isha Ambani was seen entering the venue with father Mukesh Ambani and father-in-law Ajay Piramal.


    Speaking at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Nita Ambani said, “My heart is full, I’m at a loss for words. Mukesh and I had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best of the world. Hopefully today is the reality.”



    “NMACC is an ode to our country,” said Nita Ambani, who was accompanied by husband Mukesh Ambani. “I hope the spaces here nurture young talent, not only from the metros and cities, but from small towns and the remotest villages.”

    Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was also photographed at the launch of NMACC. The 67-year-old posed for photographers on the red carpet with wife Anuradha Mahindra.

    Bollywood was well-represented at the event with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar.

    Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla Karan Johar poses with Natasha Poonawalla at NMACC opening ceremony

    Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by daughter Aradhya

    Also spotted on the opening night of NMACC – Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Chopra was earlier spotted arriving in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at NMACC Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at NMACC

    Shahid Mira (L) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhora and (R) Shahid and Mira Kapoor

