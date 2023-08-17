JioCinema breaks digital viewership records with 10 crore viewers on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT recorded digital viewership of 10 crore viewers on JioCinema

Streaming platform JioCinema recorded over 10 crore unique viewers for its reality show Bigg Boss OTT, making it the most streamed entertainment property, next only to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan clocked close to 3,000 crore minutes of watch time, the platform said in a release.

The season finale, which was streamed on August 14, set a new record for the most streamed live entertainment event in India and ranked among the top five globally with 2.3 crore viewers and 72 lakh peak concurrency.

The eight-week season recorded 245 crore video views and over 5.5 crore users engaged with interactive features such as multi-camera feeds, audience takeovers in hype mode, meme the moment and live chats.

The platform said that the show's popularity extends across India with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh contributing significantly to the viewership.

On the sponsorship front, Bigg Boss OTT had sponsors across categories such as FMCG, technology and lifestyle . The list of sponsors included Vimal Elaichi, Too Yumm, Vicco, Chings, Paytm, Silver Coin and Lenskart.

“The collaboration has helped us to create a powerful and impact-driven narrative across various touch points, thus building a lasting connection with the audience,” the spokesperson for Vimal Elaichi said.

Partnering with Bigg Boss OTT proved to be an ideal choice, said Yogesh Tewari, Vice President of Marketing at Guiltfree Industries, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. "The partnership has proven instrumental in broadening our horizons beyond advertising, enabling us to delve into purposeful partnerships that effectively convey our brand narrative and connect with a more extensive and diverse set of audience,” he said

Viacom18's JioCinema recently introduced a subscription segment for premium global titles from studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC Universal. It also offers sports content including IPL and global sporting intellectual properties like FIFA and LaLiga, among others.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns 51 percent in Viacom18, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.