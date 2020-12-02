Here's how Tenet is likely to fare at the box office

The box office expectations for Tenet is limited because number of screens in which the film is releasing remains limited.

A lot is expected from the much awaited Hollywood tent-pole film Tenet which is the first big Hollywood film that is releasing in theatres after lockdown.

The film is expected to do strong box office business especially at a time when footfalls in cinemas are low.

Even new Bollywood venture Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari did not attract audience in large numbers and has collected around Rs one crore.

But when it comes to Christopher Nolan's Tenet, analyst Karan Taurani, who is Vice President at Elara Capital expects the Hollywood venture to do opening business of Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore and opening weekend business of Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore.

He expects the film to do lifetime business of Rs 15 crore.

This is because multiplexes across the country have not opened all the screens. And when it comes to single screens, around 50 percent continue to remain shut due to programming issues.

Yet, the advance booking for Tenet is so strong that it has surpassed the advance booking of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which had released in January this year.

While tickets sold in advance bookings for Tenet stood at 25,000 for the first weekend, around 20,000 tickets were sold for Tanhaji during the first weekend.

When it comes to markets, traction for Tenet in Mumbai is strong. English IMAX 2D and English 2D version is seeing strong bookings. Booking scenario is similar in Bengaluru.

Other markets where the film is picking pace in terms of advance bookings include Delhi, Chennai, Pune.

"As Christopher Nolan’s Tenet finally gets ready for a theatrical release in India, the phenomenal advance ticket sales for the film on BookMyShow reflect the pent-up demand from audiences across the country," Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, told Moneycontrol.

He added, "After a decent start with films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Biskoth (Tamil), Irandam Kuththu (Tamil), Dracula Sir (Bengali) and ACT-1978 (Kannada) attracting audiences to theatres during the festive season, Tenet’s much-awaited release and the excitement preceding it reaffirms the potential that new films hold, to draw audiences to theatres."

He further said that with an IMAX format and English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, Tenet is the biggest release in the current times.

"The film, that also stars Dimple Kapadia playing a key role, has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, and the advance booking trends with some cinemas already running houseful are a testament to cinema being one of the most preferred formats of out-of-home entertainment."