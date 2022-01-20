From Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya: 5 celebrity couples who parted ways

Actor Dhanush and his wife, movie director and playback singer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, announced their separation on January 17. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush)

Celebrities are just like us, going through trials and tribulations in their personal relationships. Here is a list of star couples who recently parted ways, much to the dismay of their adoring fans:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush

Actor Dhanush and his wife, movie director and playback singer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, announced their separation on January 17. The couple have worked together on the movie “3”, for which the smash-hit song “Kolaveri Di” was produced.

Dhanush and Aishwarya are parents to two sons. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)

The couple, who had been together for 18 years and have two children, urged the media and their fans to give them privacy. “We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” they had said in a statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

South star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split after four years of marriage in October last year.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," Samantha had said in a statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, director and producer Kiran Rao, announced their separation in July. They had been married for 15 years and have a son.

The couple had said after with their separation, they will start a new chapter in their lives as “co-parents and family for each other”.

Khan and Rao had added that they will continue to collaborate on films and other projects.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari, best known for her role in the 2016 legal thriller movie Pink, announced in March that she was separating from her husband Saahil Sehgal, who is also an actor.

"Pink" actor Kirti Kulhari announced her split from husband Saahil Sehgal in March, 2021. (Image posted on Instagram by Kirti Kulhar)

“A decision that is probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,” Kulhari had said in an Instagram post. “And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy”.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Mukerji, a kickboxer, also split up in 2021 after eight years of marriage.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji were married for eight years. (Image tweeted by @SDhawan25)

Mukerji had announced the split through Instagram in September. “Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary," she said.

Mukerji spoke about not sacrificing her life for marriage. “ Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that's ok," she added.