MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa separate after 18 years of marriage

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa urged their fans to respect their decision and give them privacy to handle their split.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Dhanush and Aishwarya are parents to two sons. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)

Dhanush and Aishwarya are parents to two sons. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)


Actor Dhanush and his wife, movie director and playback singer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, have separated after 18 years of being together. The couple urged their fans to respect their decision and give them privacy to handle their split.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa said in a statement that their journey together has been that of "growth and understanding".

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” they added.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. They have two sons -- Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010.

Close

Related stories

Dhanush has starred in more than 40 films. He made his acting debut with the 2002 film Thulluvadho IlamaI, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. His latest release was Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa has directed films like Vai Raja Vai and Cinema Veeran. She made her directorial debut with the Tamil film 3, in which she directed Dhanush. A song from the 2012 film, “Kolaveri Di”, had been a huge hit. It was composed by by Anirudh Ravichander.

Aishwaryaa was a playback singer for Tamil movies Whistle and Aayirathil Oruvan. She was also an assistant director for Aayirathil Oruvan.

In 2015, Aishwaryaa announced the launch of a YouTube channel to promote original content. She has also been the judge of a dance show. Aishwaryaa has also served as India's goodwill ambassador for UN Women, the United Nations agency working for women empowerment and gender equality.

Aishwaryaa is the daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and film producer and singer Latha Rangachari.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #'Kolaveri di' #Aishwarya R Dhanush #Dhanush
first published: Jan 18, 2022 09:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.