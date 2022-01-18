Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa separate after 18 years of marriage

Dhanush and Aishwarya are parents to two sons. (Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)

Actor Dhanush and his wife, movie director and playback singer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, have separated after 18 years of being together. The couple urged their fans to respect their decision and give them privacy to handle their split.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa said in a statement that their journey together has been that of "growth and understanding".

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” they added.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. They have two sons -- Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010.

Dhanush has starred in more than 40 films. He made his acting debut with the 2002 film Thulluvadho IlamaI, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. His latest release was Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa has directed films like Vai Raja Vai and Cinema Veeran. She made her directorial debut with the Tamil film 3, in which she directed Dhanush. A song from the 2012 film, “Kolaveri Di”, had been a huge hit. It was composed by by Anirudh Ravichander.

Aishwaryaa was a playback singer for Tamil movies Whistle and Aayirathil Oruvan. She was also an assistant director for Aayirathil Oruvan.

In 2015, Aishwaryaa announced the launch of a YouTube channel to promote original content. She has also been the judge of a dance show. Aishwaryaa has also served as India's goodwill ambassador for UN Women, the United Nations agency working for women empowerment and gender equality.

Aishwaryaa is the daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and film producer and singer Latha Rangachari.