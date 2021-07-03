Actor Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, said Amir Khan and Kiran Rao in a joint statement. (File image: Reuters)

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement to the media.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement read.

Khan (56) and Rao (47) first met on the sets of the actor's 2001 blockbuster movie "Lagaan" and got married in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” it stated.

They thanked their families and friends for their support. “A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” it added.

Khan, the star of acclaimed films such as "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Sarfarosh", "3 Idiots", "Talaash" and "Dangal", was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

In professional life, Khan will be next seen in "Laal Singh Chadha", an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed movie "Forrest Gump". The film is being produced by Rao, who has also backed several others films, including Dangal and Secret Superstar.