Celluloid dreams of Assam: Are films like Village Rockstars breathing fresh life into the industry?

Last year Rajkumar Rao-starrer Newton was in the limelight when it was selected as the official entry for Oscars in the foreign language film category. This year, an Assamese venture, Village Rockstars has been nominated.

Critically acclaimed Newton didn’t disappoint with its revenue, courtesy its Oscar entry. Filmmaker Rima Das must be hoping for something similar – not just for her film, Village Rockstars – but also for the film industry in Assam.

Village Rockstars is scheduled for a pan-India release on September 28. The film will be released through 'VKAAO', a joint venture of PVR Pictures and Bookmyshow. It will open in 30 screens in Assam and across metro cities.

Audiences don't hear movie titles coming from Assam very frequently. It is because the cinema there faces tough competition from Bollywood and other regional film industries. In fact, many had started to believe that Assam's film industry is on the brink of extinction. But films like Village Rockstars, and Zubin Garg’s Mission China are breathing fresh life into this industry.

It's not just competition from other film industries that poses a threat to the growth of the Assamese film industry. Lack of theatres, no primetime exposure to Assamese films, dearth of funding, and not getting distributors are some of the many problems that the industry struggles with. In addition, political turmoil in the state is stunting the growth of films.

Veteran producer Shankar Lal Goenka, who has been associated with the industry for six decades, had said last year that 'Assam agitation' is one of the factors for the declining film industry in the state. During the agitation, several cinemas were closed down. That’s how the returns on films decreased, and consequently their quality.

To boost the Assamese cinema, the All Assam Cine Producers' Association last year had suggested that at least one Assamese film should be mandatorily screened during primetime in every cinema hall. It stated that the state government had decided to provide financial aid ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to hall owners for the construction, repair, and development of cinema halls; but this initiative would be worthless if it fails to benefit the Assamese film industry.

While these demands seek the betterment of the Assam film industry, it is the independent filmmakers who are actually bringing about the change. From crowdfunding to using social media, directors are knocking at every door to fund their films.

For Kothanodi, Bhaskar Hazarika opted for crowdfunding and Pradip Kurbah’s Onaatah rose on social media buzz. These filmmakers are trying to defy the shackles of financial constraints and bypass popular cinema to create a unique form of storytelling.

What is turning the tide for them is winning and receiving recognition at the prestigious National Awards. An Academy Award entry will definitely be a shot in the arm for the reviving industry.

Another factor that can give a new lease of life to Assamese films is big Bollywood players joining hands with filmmakers that are weaving celluloid dreams to tell stories relevant to the region.

For instance, actor Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures invested close to Rs 2.8 crore in Jahnu Barua’s film Bhoga Khirikee (Broken Window), which is slated for India release on October 26.

Also, the state government is doing its best to promote the film given that Chopra is the state’s Tourism Ambassador.