Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away; celebs mourn his demise

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Sidharth Shukla

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 1, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Soon after his tragic demise, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

Actor Rashami Desai, who also worked with him and was also his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, left a broken heart emoji on her official Twitter handle.

Another co-contestant and Asim Riyaz’s partner Himanshi Khurana too expressed shock.

Actor Manoj Baypayee was shocked at the news. He wrote saying, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! "

Close

Actor R Madhavan is "anguished" by the tragic demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He wrote, "Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish."


Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace," he tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone too soon… Condolences to his family and loved ones. He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti."


Singer Armaan Malik took to his Twitter account to mourn Sidharth Shukla's demise. "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla."


 







Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. His last show was Alt Balaji's hit series Broken but Beautiful season 3.



Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Entertainment #India #Sidharth Shukla
first published: Sep 2, 2021 01:08 pm

