Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away; celebs mourn his demise

Image: Twitter/Sidharth Shukla

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 1, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Soon after his tragic demise, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021



Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla

— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021

Actor Rashami Desai, who also worked with him and was also his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, left a broken heart emoji on her official Twitter handle.Another co-contestant and Asim Riyaz’s partner Himanshi Khurana too expressed shock.

Actor Manoj Baypayee was shocked at the news. He wrote saying, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! "

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Actor R Madhavan is "anguished" by the tragic demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He wrote, "Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish."

Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish.https://t.co/UpAQp8zqBw— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2021

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace," he tweeted.



Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021



Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone too soon… Condolences to his family and loved ones. He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti."

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shantihttps://t.co/gvttNVDHxh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

Singer Armaan Malik took to his Twitter account to mourn Sidharth Shukla's demise. "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla."

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021



Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of #SiddharthShukla’s demise. He was so young! Life is so damn unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 2, 2021



Absolutely shocked to know about @sidharth_shukla ’s death. Totally numb. Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family Rip Siddharth

#SiddharthShukla — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) September 2, 2021



Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kRHL1EatYu — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 2, 2021



Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021



Gone too soon

Extremely shocking and heartbreaking

What a personality he was

Life is really unpredictable

Om shanti #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8dM5E7p8li — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 2, 2021





Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi

— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021



Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ORei0NLl4k — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 2, 2021



Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. His last show was Alt Balaji's hit series Broken but Beautiful season 3.



Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021





Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021