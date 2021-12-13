MARKET NEWS

English
Trends

Elon Musk jabs Finland PM, caught clubbing after Covid exposure, with a meme

Elon Musk took a dig at Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who recently came under criticism after she stayed out dancing at a club knowing she had been exposed to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
Elon Musk mocked Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin with a meme.

Elon Musk mocked Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin with a meme.


Billionaire Elon Musk, who often shares memes on Twitter to prove a point, used the tool to take a dig at Finland's Prime Minister who recently came under criticism after she stayed out dancing at a club knowing she had been exposed to COVID-19.

Sanna Marin, 36, apologised last Monday after a gossip magazine published photos of her attending a Helsinki nightclub until almost four in the morning, hours after her Foreign Minister tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Musk shared a meme in which a man asks a woman at a nightclub, “What do you do?”

The woman in the meme replies, “I’m the prime minister of Finland.” To this, the man responds with a “What?”

“She seems cool,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief said in another tweet.

Elon Musk, an active user of Twitter, has over 65 million followers on the platform and is one of the few billionaire CEOs who enthusiastically interacts with his followers on social media. He regularly shares his thoughts on subjects that catch their eye with emojis, one-liners and memes.

"My husband and I... had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time [enjoying] the evening and nightlife," the Finland Prime Minister had written on Facebook.

She added that she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.

"I should have used better judgement and double-checked the guidance given to me. I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," Sanna Marin wrote.

A poll commissioned by a TV channel found that two-thirds of respondents thought Marin's night out was a "serious mistake".

Opposition parties also slammed Marin for potentially breaking official Covid guidelines and for missing a later text message warning her to isolate.

The country’s Finance Minister, Annika Saarikko from the Centre Party, the ruling coalition partner, stopped short of criticising Marin directly.

However Saarikko told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that she was "glad I was at home" when she received the text message to isolate, adding that she had cancelled her plans for the next day.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Finland #Sanna Marin
first published: Dec 13, 2021 01:44 pm

