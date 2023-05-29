Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta wants foreigners to be charged more at tourist sites

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta questioned why foreign tourists are charged only Rs 1,100 as entry fee to the 'iconic' Taj Mahal. (Image credit: Radhika Gupta/Twitter)

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta believes that India could charge more money from foreigners at tourist sites to be able to spend "invest" more in maintenance while keeping the entry fees low for local visitors.

Narrating how Indians are made to pay extravagant amounts of money while visiting museums and other international tourist sites where the rates are subsidised for locals, Gupta said, "Why in India then do we charge foreigners only 1100 rupees (less than $15) for the iconic Taj Mahal. Charge more, invest in maintenance/facilities (and yes keep fees low for locals)."



Radhika Gupta's opinion, however, met with mixed reactions on Twitter with some agreeing with her while others questioned the discrimination based on nationality.

"Improving facilities and cleanliness is the biggest priority, not every foreign tourist can afford high fees. Give them the experience and then increase the charge, only for countries with high incomes," commented user Bakul Haria (@bakulharia).

Another Twitter user Prashanth (@Prashanth_Krish) wrote, "Sorry but disagree. Tourists need to be made welcome. Their spending on hotels/gifts are what can drive the economy more. Entry fees need to be same as locals."

"Aren't most tourist spots in India price discriminating between Indians vs Foreigners by 5-10x on price already? Personally, after 33 countries I've yet to see such nationality-based difference abroad," added user Sitesh Shrivastava (@siteshps).

The entry fees to the World Heritage Sites and other historical monuments in India were last revised in 2022. According to a report by The Times of India, the admission rates for domestic tourists and tourists from Saarc nations have increased three times while ticket prices for foreign nationals visiting monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) were doubled.

