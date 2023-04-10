English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Taj Mahal 'under construction': AI pics imagine how monument was built

    The initial images show the Taj Mahal in the construction phase with workers striving to build the structure. The last photo shows the fully-built structure.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
    Taj Mahal

    The under-construction Taj Mahal (left) and fully built structure (Photo credit: instagram.com/@jyo_john_mulloor)

    The role of artificial intelligence (AI) has been on the rise with users making use of the technology to develop spectacular artworks. In the latest instance of using the technology, a user on Instagram has used AI to illustrate the construction of the Taj Mahal.

    “A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan’s incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all,” the user captioned the post on Instagram, along with photos of the construction of the monument.


    The initial images show the Taj Mahal in the construction phase with workers striving to build the structure. The last photo shows the fully-built structure.


    The post generated several positive comments, with many praising the user for using AI to generate the photos.

    Related stories

    "Want to see the Pyramid construction and its mystery tools used for building," a user wrote.

    "Love it! And the letter.. What a touch! What an imagination. You are bringing it all alive. Love from India," another user wrote.

    Previously, AI has been used to develop other artworks such as photos of Old Delhi in the night toGame of Thrones characters dressed by an Indian costume designers.

    Also Read: ‘Slumdog billionaires’: AI artist reimagines world’s wealthiest as the poorest

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #Taj Mahal
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 09:47 am