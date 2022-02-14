What Ilker Ayci, Air India's new CEO, said on top appointment by Tatas

Air India: Ilker Ayci is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

Ilker Ayci has been appointed as the CEO and Managing Director of Air India, Tata Sons said on Monday, weeks after it acquired the airline from the government. Ayci was until recently the chairman of Turkish Airlines.

The Air India board met to approve the candidature of Ilker Ayci, a short while ago. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting.

The board after due deliberations approved the appointment and it is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ilker Ayci said.

Ayci, 51, is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era," Chandrasekaran said.

Air India landed back in the hands of its founders, Tata Group, in January, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.

The historic handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by the government, which has spent nearly crores propping up the airline since 2009. Tata Group is back in charge of Air India after concluding the Rs 18,000 crore deal.