English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show': 'After 7 years, my time is up'

    Trevor Noah also added that he was recently in India. “I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything we have done.”

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
    Trevor Noah took over the job from Jon Stewart. (Image: @Trevornoah/Twitter)

    Trevor Noah took over the job from Jon Stewart. (Image: @Trevornoah/Twitter)


    Trevor Noah, comic and host of the supremely popular “The Daily Show” in a surprise announcement stepped away from the anchor role of the programme.

    Noah, 38, in a video message on Twitter said that he has been on the show for “seven years” and it has been wild. He recalled the early days as well on the Comedy Central satirical news programme when Noah, then a complete newcomer from South Aftrica, took over the coveted job after Jon Stewart passed the baton in 2015.

    “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said on seven years of being on the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

    He even added that he was recently in India. “I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything we have done.”

    Watch the video:

    He continued talking about his experience in the 5-minute clip replete with audible audience gasps after the announcement. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”

    He talked a little about the work he will be taking up and hinted at devoting more time to stand-up comedy and his interest in returning to the field as one of his future plans.

    “I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah said and added he isn't disappearing anywhere.

    Noah didn’t announce when his last show will be and hinted that he will be around for the “time being” and thanked everyone “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world” to much applause and a standing ovation.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #The Daily Show #Trevor Noah #Trevor Noah quits The Daily Show
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 09:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.