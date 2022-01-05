Sindhutai Sapkal 'an inspiring saga of courage': President, PM Modi pay tribute to 'mother of orphans'

Sindhutai Sapkal adopted and took care of more than 1,000 orphan children in 40 years. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @smritiirani)

Sindhutai Sapkal, renowned social worker who was popularly known as “Mother of Orphans”, died at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a heart attack. She was 75.

Sindhutai Sapkal had received the Padma Shri last year for her decades-long work in the service of orphans.



The life of Dr Sindhutai Sapkal was an inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service. She loved & served orphaned, tribals and marginalised people. Conferred with Padma Shri in 2021, she scripted her own story with incredible grit. Condolences to her family and followers.

President Ram Nath Kovind , Prime Minister Narendra Modi , several Union Ministers and leaders from across parties paid tribute to her.President Kovind said Sapkal’s life was an “inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service”.

PM Modi tweeted, “Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”



Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She adopted and took care of more than 1,000 orphan children in four decades.



Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal, a mother who enveloped thousands of children in her care. A beacon of hope & humanity, her dedication towards uplifting the underprivileged will continue to inspire generations. My condolences to her loved ones. Om Shanti!

Union Minister Smriti Irani termed the social worker from Maharashtra a “beacon of hope & humanity”, adding that her work will continue to inspire generations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sapkal’s “undying compassion and commitment towards orphaned children set a benchmark in selfless service to humanity”.



