MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Sindhutai Sapkal 'an inspiring saga of courage': President, PM Modi pay tribute to 'mother of orphans'

Sindhutai Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Sindhutai Sapkal adopted and took care of more than 1,000 orphan children in 40 years. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @smritiirani)

Sindhutai Sapkal adopted and took care of more than 1,000 orphan children in 40 years. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @smritiirani)


Sindhutai Sapkal, renowned social worker who was popularly known as “Mother of Orphans”, died at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a heart attack. She was 75.

Sindhutai Sapkal had received the Padma Shri last year for her decades-long work in the service of orphans.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and leaders from across parties paid tribute to her.
President Kovind said Sapkal’s life was an “inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service”.

PM Modi tweeted, “Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Close

Related stories

Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She adopted and took care of more than 1,000 orphan children in four decades.

Union Minister Smriti Irani termed the social worker from Maharashtra a “beacon of hope & humanity”, adding that her work will continue to inspire generations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sapkal’s “undying compassion and commitment towards orphaned children set a benchmark in selfless service to humanity”.

Sapkal was admitted to Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune. "She had undergone a hernia surgery one and a half months ago and recovery was very slow. Today she died of a heart attack around 8 pm," Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director of the hospital, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Narendra Modi #President Ram Nath Kovind #pune #Sindhutai Sapkal
first published: Jan 5, 2022 08:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.