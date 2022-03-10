English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP headed for a huge win

    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann is set to be the next chief minister of Punjab

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    Bhagwant Mann is set to be the next chief minister of Punjab. (Image: Twitter @BhagwantMann)

    Bhagwant Mann is set to be the next chief minister of Punjab. (Image: Twitter @BhagwantMann)

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on track for a landslide win in Punjab, with early trends on March 10 indicating a sweep for the party in the border state, where it was disappointed with its performance five years ago.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was ahead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats in early leads as counting of votes was on for Punjab and four other states.

    As the early leads came in, supporters erupted in celebration at the residence of party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. Mann was leading from his seat in Dhuri.

    The ruling Congress, which changed chief minister (CM) at the fag-end of the term, was way behind AAP, leading only in 14 seats.

    CM Charanjit Singh Channi was trailing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also see: Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 | Celebrations outside Bhagwant Mann’s house as AAP walks past majority mark

    State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who took on the leadership and was instrumental in Captain Amarinder Singh quitting as the CM and the party, was trailing from Amritsar East when reports last came in.

    Follow our live blog for the latest on Punjab elections 

    Voting was held on February 20 in Punjab, which saw a multi-corner contest for the first time in decades. Before 2022, the state usually used to see a direct contest between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress.

    The Shiromani Akali Dal, which snapped ties with the BJP over the three farmer laws, looked deep in trouble. Party patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from SAD bastion of Lambi.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 assembly polls #Politics #Punjab Assembly elections
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.