Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paul R. Milgrom, Robert B. Wilson win Nobel Prize 2020 in economics

Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have been given this award for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats

Moneycontrol News

Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have been awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

They have been given this award for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats, the Nobel Prize's official twitter account said in a tweet.

The prestigious award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

While the award is technically called Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, since being established in 1969 it has been widely considered as part of the Nobel Prizes that are given out.

In 2019, the award went to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty.

This award caps one week of Nobel Prizes during a time when the world is experiencing the worst recession since World War II due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

[With inputs from PTI ]

 
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:39 pm

