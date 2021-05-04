MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Paracetamol, doxycycline raw materials twice as expensive now; Assocham calls for government help to clear import bottlenecks, fix transport costs

India gets 85% of active pharmaceutical ingredients from China. Pharma lobby warns that supply issues may arise as second wave of Covid-19 ripples through the country. Already, Chinese state-owned Sichuan Airlines has suspended cargo services to India for 15 days.

IANS
May 04, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Assocham members say that Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh - Asia's biggest pharmaceutical hub - in Himachal Pradesh, is facing problems procuring active pharmaceutical ingredients for some medicine prescribed to Covid-19 patients.(representational image; Shutterstock)

Assocham members say that Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh - Asia's biggest pharmaceutical hub - in Himachal Pradesh, is facing problems procuring active pharmaceutical ingredients for some medicine prescribed to Covid-19 patients.(representational image; Shutterstock)


Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) The pharma sector is facing shooting prices and shortage of raw materials, known as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), as 85% of them come from China, Assocham said on Tuesday.

It sought government's intervention in clearing the bottleneck in imports.

"Such practices are not acceptable during these challenging times when the whole country is fighting a battle against the pandemic. We urge an immediate intervention from authorities to take necessary action against this practice," Assocham Chairman of Northern Region Development Council A.S. Mittal said in a statement.

The drugs for which the raw material cost has gone up multifold include paracetamol (price from Rs 350 to Rs 790 per kg), propylene glycol (from Rs 140 to Rs 400 per kg), ivermectin (from Rs 18,000 to Rs 52,000 per kg) doxycycline (from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per kg) and azithromycin (from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per kg).

Jitender Sodhi, Assocham chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Development Council, said, "The economic impact of the Covid-19 second wave has started taking a toll on pharma sector as well.

Pharma grade raw materials should be supplied to manufacturers uninterrupted through provision of special passes and green passes can help in curbing the problem of shortage of raw material."

Close

Call on action for mandatory fixing of base prices on per km basis for transportation vehicles and ambulances indulged in the services of Covid-19 should be taken by the government, which can help in cost cutting of raw material, he added.

Asia's biggest pharmaceutical hub - Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) in Himachal Pradesh, producing several primary life-saving, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and Covid-19 drugs, is facing problem in procuring active pharmaceutical ingredients.

"This industrial belt is the backbone of India in the current Covid war. The unprecedented price hike and shortage of raw material due to various reasons has resulted in a huge demand and supply gap for these drugs. The government should intervene to streamline the availability and the transportation of raw material as most of the active pharmaceutical ingredients are imported from outside India," said Manik Batra, Assocham chairman of J&K Development Council.

The Chinese state-owned Sichuan Airlines has also suspended its cargo services to India for 15 days following the second wave of Covid-19. This, many industrial units in the BBN, fear will add to the problems.

"The entire country is facing a difficult time, when we cannot afford price hike in pharmaceuticals. The government should intervene and control the rising cost of raw materials of pharmaceuticals.

Subsidies in raw material and transport can be a big help," added Vijay Sharma, Assocham chairman of Haryana State Development Council.
IANS
first published: May 4, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.