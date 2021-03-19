English
No CAA, five lakh jobs: Rahul Gandhi announces five Congress guarantees at Assam rally

The people of Assam were further promised five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 2,000 for housewives if Congress wins the upcoming Assam assembly election 2021.

March 19, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in poll-bound Assam to attend election rallies, said on March 19 that the party would ensure tea workers get daily wage of Rs 365, if voted to power.

Rahul Gandhi said at a Congress rally in Assam’s Dibrugarh that the party would also ensure that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented. The people of Assam were further promised five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 2,000 for housewives if Congress wins the upcoming Assam assembly election 2021.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul Gandhi said that even though the saffron party also promised the tea workers a daily wage of Rs 365, they only got Rs 167 per day.

News agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying: “BJP promised Rs 365 but gave Rs 167 to Assam tea workers. I am not Narendra Modi; I do not lie. Today, we give you five guarantees: Rs 365 for tea workers, we will stand against CAA, five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 2,000 for housewives.”

Rahul Gandhi further said that unlike other parties, the Congress manifesto was not “framed behind closed doors”; it was prepared after consultation with tea workers and other concerned persons.

He added: “The Congress party will start a special ministry to solve all issues of the tea industry. Our manifesto is in consultation with the tea tribe, people, and not framed behind closed doors.”

The Congress manifesto for the 2021 Assam elections will be released on March 20. The assembly elections in the state will be conducted in three phases starting March 27 and ending on April 6.
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #Congress #Rahul Gandhi
