you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Tejashwi Yadav: From middle-order batsman to the 'chosen one' of Bihar politics

One of the factors that has worked in Tejashwi's favour is his age, which, according to observers, has played a big role in him being projected as a leader with independent ideas

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Tejashwi Yadav is a product of two fields — politics, where he reigns these days, and cricket, his passion since childhood.

The youngest Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi did not begin his journey to Delhi with his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Instead, his journey began on the cricketing pitch.

The 29-year-old was a part of the Under-15 and Under-17 Delhi teams. In fact, he entered the U-15 team at the time when Virat Kohli was its captain.

Tejashwi was also a part of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he mostly warmed the benches and did not get much chance to play.

Tejashwi's cricketing days, however, did not go waste. He learned the ropes of leadership, and the importance of strategising — traits he would go on to apply in the political arena.

Also Read | Strong, committed Jagan Mohan Reddy turns nemesis for CM Naidu in Andhra Pradesh

The 'chosen one'

Tejashwi has eight siblings, out of which only two are active in politics: Tej Pratap and Misa Bharati Yadav.

Tejashwi, however, is the blue-eyed boy of his father and former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav. It has been so since the beginning, and had become evident during the last elections.

While Tej Pratap is reportedly not taken seriously by RJD leaders and Lalu himself, Misa recently made headlines for the wrong reasons. For instance, during a recent public rally, she said she felt like chopping off former RJD loyalist and current BJP minister Ram Kirpal Yadav's hands for his betrayal.

This is where Tejashwi comes in. He has largely been measured in his public appearances and has managed to grab headlines for the right reasons.

For instance, his speech in the assembly after Nitish Kumar walked out of the coalition government was praised for its balanced approach. The newly-minted, 'accidental' LoP spoke for 45 minutes, and his speech went viral on social media. The speech was hailed as the arrival of a young, dynamic leader who can improve RJD's image, and mould it according to the times.

Also Read | Farmer, poet, longest-serving CM: Sikkim's Pawan Chamling banks on performance and charm

Challenging times

While Tejashwi has had to face a number of difficulties, including Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP and forcing the RJD into Opposition benches, he has made the most out of it. Despite Bihar politics crawling with opposition parties trying to jostle for space, Tejashwi has managed to be the face of the Opposition in the state. He has done that even as his father, arguably his biggest supporter, is in jail in Ranchi on charges of corruption.

"Tejashwi managed the alliance talks very tactfully, ensuring that every partner is happy, and strategically placed," a Grand Alliance leader told Moneycontrol.

That said, RJD leaders have stated that Lalu Prasad built the party from scratch, while his children got everything on a platter. The forthcoming election, they say, is a chance for them— particularly Tejashwi— to prove their mettle.

Also Read | Campaign Trail — 3: Leaders across political spectrum hold rallies, roadshows

Another factor that has worked in Tejashwi's favour is his age, which, according to observers, has played a big role in him being projected as a leader with independent ideas. This is a whiff of fresh air for Bihar politics, ridden as it is with old stalwarts.

One of the challenges that Tejashwi faces, and will continue to face, is modernising RJD while manoeuvering through complicated social engineering in Bihar. According to reports, while Tejashwi has reined in the criminal and corrupt elements within RJD, the party still has a long way to go.

Another challenge that Tejashwi faces is from within the Yadav ranks: his siblings. Tej Pratap recently rebelled against the RJD leadership and floated his own outfit. Misa, on her part, has reportedly been unhappy with her father's decision to hand over the reins of the party to the youngest sibling.

During the 2014 general elections, one of the slogans that RJD leaders raised was, 'Kyun pade ho chakkar mein, koi nahi hai takkar mein'. This time around, though, there are a number of takkars that Tejashwi will have to face. This includes the NDA, his siblings and improving the party's image. How he manages every yorker and bouncer coming his way this poll season will effectively decide his political innings in the coming years.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Know Your Leader #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

