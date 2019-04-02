App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Strong, committed Jagan Mohan Reddy turns nemesis for CM Naidu in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan has made it clear that his party will not be part of any alliance in the forthcoming state and general polls

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Whatsapp

Winning the first Assembly polls in the truncated Andhra Pradesh has become a bigger challenge for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving him a tough fight to gain power.

After separating from the Congress in 2010, Jagan took over the leadership of the YSRCP in 2011. Since then, he has moved strategically on the political road with his eye on Andhra’s chief ministerial post.

In 2014 Assembly polls, Jagan fought the polls with his full strength in Andhra Pradesh. An MP from Kodapa seat at that time, he decided to contest the election from his family pocket borough Pulivendula. He gained the support of voters in Pulivendula and won the seat, but his party lost to Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state.

After 2014 defeat, Jagan —  the Leader of Opposition in AP Assembly — started preparing for the 2019 Assembly elections. In five years, the political leader has forged a strong connection with the people of the state.

related news

People’s leader

Jagan, who plunged into politics as a Congress member in 2004, has a way with people. In 15 years, he has never stopped being in the midst of crowds.

After the then AP CM and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death in 2009, he decided to take out Odarpu Yatra (condolence tour) to visit every family in the state who lost a member due to the shock of his father’s demise. Despite opposition from the Congress, he continued the tour.

In 2015, he undertook an indefinite fast in support of Special Status for Andhra Pradesh.

However, the one campaign that completely presented him in a new light and brought him closer to voters was the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. For over a period of 14 months, beginning November 6, 2017, and ending January 9, 2019, Jagan toured the state walking over 3,000 km, covering thousands of villages and speaking directly to people.

Strong and committed leader

Jagan has created an image of a strong and committed leader. Whether it was continuing Odarpu Yatra despite the leadership’s opposition, quitting the party after a fallout, standing strongly on the issue of Special Status for AP or protesting against the government on issues concerning the common man, Jagan always made his presence felt in the state.

A lone fighter

Jagan has made it clear that his party will not be a part of any alliance in forthcoming state and general polls. With this decision, he has become one among the fence-sitters in the run-up to the upcoming elections.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Jagan Mohan Reddy #Know Your Leader #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB, Can RCB Bounce Back in IPL 2019?

Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.