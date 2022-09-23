Delhi-Gurugram floods: People waddle through waist-deep water | Photos, videos

Delhi-NCR flooded: Photos on Twitter show people waddling through waist-deep water on roads. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)

After incessant rains caused flooding in Gurugram and neighbouring Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, schools have been shut in many parts and offices asked to work from home.

13 people have been killed in wall collapses and lightning strikes and scores injured as normal life gets heavily affected in parts of UP.

Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked north India.

Traffic snarls became a common sight in Haryana’s Gurugram, where tech companies are aplenty.

Although the rain brought much needed respite from the heat in humidity in Delhi-NCR, the waterlogging forced people to waddle through knee-deep and in some places, waist deep water.



Gurgaon, Delhi's own Bangalore:

Startups

Breweries

Floods pic.twitter.com/pTNpCAKCXt

— Ashwin Sinha (@ashwinning) September 23, 2022



#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0

— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022



Gurgaon and it’s rain floods - year on year, same story with claiming to be most efficient government for more than 8 years now #GurgaonRains @htTweets @TOIGurgaon Can someone nudge this non-functional authorities @MunCorpGurugram pic.twitter.com/mPrgSqpsiT

— Manish Chopra (@ChopraManish) September 22, 2022



Haryana | People continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram's Narsinghpur area pic.twitter.com/PCRDNQjLyh

— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022



With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging & long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram & Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees. https://t.co/1yrutXI3eb

— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Take a look at some photos shared on social media by citizens.On the flooded Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Narsinghpur area, waist deep water and people struggling to move across was a common sight on Thursday.

“With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging and long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram and Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees,” news agency ANI reported sharing regular updates of the crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for moderate rain in most parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas.