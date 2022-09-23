English
    Delhi-Gurugram floods: People waddle through waist-deep water | Photos, videos

    Delhi-NCR rain: Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked Delhi, Gurugram and parts of UP.

    Edited by : Stella Dey
    September 23, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
    Delhi-NCR flooded: Photos on Twitter show people waddling through waist-deep water on roads. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)

    Delhi-NCR flooded: Photos on Twitter show people waddling through waist-deep water on roads. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)


    After incessant rains caused flooding in Gurugram and neighbouring Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, schools have been shut in many parts and offices asked to work from home.

    13 people have been killed in wall collapses and lightning strikes and scores injured as normal life gets heavily affected in parts of UP.

    Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked north India.

    Traffic snarls became a common sight in Haryana’s Gurugram, where tech companies are aplenty.

    Although the rain brought much needed respite from the heat in humidity in Delhi-NCR, the waterlogging forced people to waddle through knee-deep and in some places, waist deep water.

    Take a look at some photos shared on social media by citizens.




    On the flooded Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Narsinghpur area, waist deep water and people struggling to move across was a common sight on Thursday.

    “With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging and long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram and Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees,” news agency ANI reported sharing regular updates of the crisis.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for moderate rain in most parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas.
    Tags: #Delhi flood #Delhi rain #Gurgaon rain #Gurgaon traffic #Gurugram waterlogging #Noida flood #UP rains
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 12:32 pm
