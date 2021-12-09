Farmers call off year-long protest after Centre agrees to all demands

For months, farmer unions protested against the three farm laws (Representative image)

The farmers' protest on Delhi borders that started last November against the now-repealed agri laws ended on December 9. The move comes after the farmers' union received a formal communication from Centre agreeing to their demands

The agitating farmers are all set to go to homes on December 11 though many have already started packing up their belongings and removing the makeshift tents on Delhi borders.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 32 farmers' unions.

December 9 was 378th day of the protest that began with a call to march to Delhi in November last year.

The SKM meeting was held on December 9 took the final decision to lift the year-long protest after the Centre sent an official communication accepting demands, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases lodged against protesters during the agitation.

On December 8, a panel of five senior farmer leaders met in Delhi to discuss a fresh proposal offered by the government.The farmers' demands also include compensation to those farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the three contentious farm laws.

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 1 gave his assent to a Bill passed by Parliament in Winter Session of Parliament to repeal three farm laws, twelve days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was scrapping the laws that ran afoul of farmer groups. The presidential nod to the Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 meant that the three farm laws stand scrapped now.