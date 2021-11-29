Repealing of farm laws without discussion shows govt 'terrified': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the repealing of the three farm laws without debate shows that the government is "terrified" of having a discussion and knows that it has done something wrong.

After Parliament passed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill' to rescind the three contentious agri laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, Gandhi told reporters his party had predicted that the government will have to take back the farm laws as it knew that the "power of three-four crony capitalists cannot withstand the strength of farmers and labourers”.

He said the repeal of the laws is a success of farmers and also of the country.

"What is unfortunate is how the bills have been repealed, without any discussion, without any conversation. We wanted to have a discussion about forces behind these bills because these bills do not just reflect the view of the prime minister, these bills reflect the forces behind the prime minister and that is what we wanted to discuss,” Gandhi said.

"We wanted to discuss MSP (issue), we wanted to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, we wanted to discuss the 700 farmers who died in this agitation and unfortunately that discussion has not been allowed,” the former Congress chief said.

It is a reflection of the fact that this government is "terrified” of having these discussions and "wants to hide”.

What is the point of Parliament if discussions are not allowed, he said.