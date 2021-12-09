MARKET NEWS

December 09, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to brief Rajya Sabha at 11:30 and Lok Sabha at 12:15 on IAF chopper crash

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief both houses of parliament at 11:30 in Lok Sabha and 12:15 in Rajya Sabha on IAF chopper crashed yesterday in near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were onboard have "died in the unfortunate accident.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume on ninth day of Winter Session of Parliament with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief both houses of parliament at 11:30 in Rajya Sabha and 12:15 in Lok Sabha on IAF chopper crashed yesterday in  target="_blank">near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were onboard have "died in the unfortunate accident. Rawat had boarded the Mi17 V5 helicopter as he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers today, the IAF said. Around noon, the chopper met with a tragic accident, the air force said. Those on board the helicopter included four crew members and nine passengers including Rawat, his wife and security officials. The lone survivor in the accident is Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, the IAF noted.

 
  • December 09, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Parliament Winter session LIVE Updates | No govt order to stop journalists from reporting in J&K: Govt to Parliament

    The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued any order under which journalists can be stopped from reporting if their work threatens peace and public tranquility. Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. "The government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir has informed that no such order has been issued," he stated.

    He was asked if the J&K administration has issued orders under which journalists can be stopped from reporting if their work threatens peace and public tranquility, and which directs unauthorised/unregistered journalists to complete their registration or obtain approval of the administration before they can be allowed to perform their duties.

  • December 09, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Parliament Winter session LIVE Updates | Rajnath Singh to brief both houses of parliament at 11:30 in Lok Sabha and 12:15 in Rajya Sabha

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief both houses of parliament at 11:30 in Rajya Sabha and 12:15 in Lok Sabha on IAF chopper crashed yesterday in near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were onboard have "died in the unfortunate accident.

  • December 09, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of parliament. We will update you with all the latest happenings in both the houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.