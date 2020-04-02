Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel exchange views on lack of medicines for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday exchanged views on the low availability of medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic as they agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in the area.

The two leaders held a telephonic conversation and discussed COVID-19, the situation in their respective countries, and the importance of international collaboration for fighting the health crisis.

"They shared views on the inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment required during the pandemic, and agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in this regard," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The German chancellor agreed with the prime minister that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole, according to the statement.

Modi informed her about the recent Indian initiatives to disseminate simple yoga exercises and immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic remedies for people of the world.

The chancellor agreed that such practices could be very beneficial for enhancing psychological and physical health, especially under the present lockdown conditions, the statement said.

India is under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 to prevent coronavirus spread.

Germany has also extended its current restrictions on public life to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus by two weeks until April 19. German authorities on March 22 ordered restaurants shut and banned gatherings of more than two people to slow the spread of COVID-19.