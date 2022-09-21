Comic Rohan Joshi under fire for 'good riddance' comment for Raju Srivastava

Rohan Joshi was slammed for his comments after Raju Srivastava's death. (Left image: @mojorojo/Instagram)

Comedian Rohan Joshi, of comedy group AIB fame, was slammed on social media today over a now-deleted commented where he said “good riddance” after the death of comic Raju Srivastava today.

Joshi, who has courted controversy several times before due to his comments, had left the remark under an Instagram post of comedian Atul Khatri where he paid tribute to veteran comic and actor.

"We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. F*** him and good riddance (sic),” read the now deleted comment.

Soon after, Instagram and Twitter users hounded Joshi and lambasted him for his remarks on the day Srivastava died. Screenshots of the comment are viral and making the rounds on social media with other so-called objectionable tweets of the comic.



“I've always believed that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all, this is a very distasteful comment from Rohan Joshi,” read a comment from a Twitter user.“Rohan Joshi is just butthurt because he knows no one is going give 2 hoots about him if God forbid anything happens as he is that irrelevant,” wrote another user.

While many pointed out that Joshi’s comment was uncalled for after Srivastava’s death, many also abused him and his family and gave him threats.

No complaint has been filed in the matter so far.

Raju Srivastava, a beloved comedian, died on Wednesday in Delhi. He was 58 and been admitted to AIIMS hospital last month after suffering a heart attack.

Srivastava had collapsed while working out at the gym on August 10. He was rushed to AIIMS and underwent an angioplasty the same day. He had reportedly been kept on the ventilator ever since.

He died after 41 days of hospitalisation.