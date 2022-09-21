English
    RIP Raju Srivastava: Here are a few things to know about the 'King of Comedy'

    The ‘King of Comedy’ Raju Srivastava died on September 21 in Delhi at 58. Today, standup comedy in India is a thriving industry. But Srivastava, with his scores of fans across northern India, was a part of this industry much before it came into full bloom.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    The ‘King of Comedy’ Raju Srivastava died on September 21 in Delhi at 58, his family has confirmed. The comedian had been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital last month after suffering a heart attack. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Today, comedy in India is a thriving industry. Comedian Raju Srivastava, with his scores of fans across northern India, was a part of this industry much before it came into being. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Here are few things to know about Raju Srivastava, actor and king of stand-up comedy in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Satya Prakash Srivastava, popularly known as Raju Srivastava, was born on December 25, 1963 in Kanpur. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Srivastava was popularly known as Gajodhar (a recurring character in his shows), such was the recall value of his characters. (Image: News18 Creative)
    His comedy career began in the 1980s, when the stand-up comedy scene in India wasn’t fully developed. He gained initial stardom as an Amitabh Bachchan impressionist. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He participated in the reality show Bigg Boss (season 3). He was the chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Srivastava made his film debut in Anil Kapoor’s 1988 movie Tezaab. He also appeared in films like Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya and many more. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Entertainemnt #India #King of Comedy #Raju Srivastava #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 12:48 pm
