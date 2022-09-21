Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday in Delhi, his family has confirmed. He was 58. The comedian had been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital last month after suffering a heart attack.



He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

News agency ANI reported that Raju Srivastava's family confirmed his death this morning.

Srivastava had collapsed while working out at the gym on August 10. He was rushed to AIIMS and underwent an angioplasty on the same day. He had reportedly been kept on the ventilator ever since.

He died after 41 days of hospitalisation.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava, the actor-comedian's brother, told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" (2005). Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)